Gallery Walk Opening Reception~ True In Small Ways
Gallery Walk Opening Reception~ True In Small Ways
Catherine Baum-Newlin will give an Artist's Talk & Demo 2nd Saturday, August 8, 2-4pm!
About the exhibit's title:
"... it is often something small [when practicing art], like a scrap of paper, a shape, or shade of color, or sliver of shadow against light, that catches our imagination - opening us to a larger expression." CBaum-Newlin
Juniper Art Gallery
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood AveBloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com