Garlands & Greenery Open House at Wylie House Museum

Join Wylie House Museum for its festive Garlands & Greenery Open House on Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, drop-in event invites you to experience the museum adorned for the holiday season.

Wander through the historic house at your own pace, surrounded by fresh greenery and traditional holiday decorations. Costumed staff will be on hand to welcome you, share stories, and answer questions.

Enjoy live music throughout the day, featuring the Dickens Carolers, IU student musicians and á cappella groups, and the Horseshoe Bend String Band. In the Museum’s Education Center, warm up with hot cider and cocoa, enjoy holiday cookies, and try your hand at family-friendly craft activities.

Come celebrate the season with music, merriment, and the timeless beauty of Wylie House Museum! No registration required.

Parking: Designated, free Wylie House parking spots are located behind the museum and education center, accessible via the alley. Free street parking is located directly in front of the museum on 2nd St. and is permissible on Saturdays in all the area neighborhood residential zoned spaces.

Accessibility: The museum has accessible parking next to the museum’s Morton C. Bradley, Jr. Education Center, with a path that leads to a ramp at the back door entrance of the museum. While the historic home’s second floor is only accessible by staircase, digital images and virtual tour options are provided for visitors who cannot visit the second floor. Please contact us in advance of your visit to discuss any specific needs.

Looking for a fully guided tour of the historic home? Visit Wylie House Museum on Friday, December 4; Friday, December 11; or Saturday, December 12. Free holiday season tours are offered at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the final tour beginning at 3 p.m.