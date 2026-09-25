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Get certified in Wilderness First Aid (WFA)

Get certified in Wilderness First Aid (WFA)

Get certified in Wilderness First Aid (WFA)
Gain the skills needed to respond to medical emergencies out in the wild. This two-day, 16-hour course features hands-on learning opportunities, and participants will earn a two-year WFA certification from SOLO, a leader in wilderness education. Attendees can also add CPR modules, and/or re-certify for their SOLO Wilderness First Responder (WFR). Tuition includes course materials and lunch both days. Courses start at $275.

Bradford Woods
Courses start at $275
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets
Bradford Woods
5040 State Road 67 N
Martinsville, Indiana 46151
https://bradfordwoods.iu.edu/index.html