Get certified in Wilderness First Aid (WFA)

Gain the skills needed to respond to medical emergencies out in the wild. This two-day, 16-hour course features hands-on learning opportunities, and participants will earn a two-year WFA certification from SOLO, a leader in wilderness education. Attendees can also add CPR modules, and/or re-certify for their SOLO Wilderness First Responder (WFR). Tuition includes course materials and lunch both days. Courses start at $275.