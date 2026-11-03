Get ready to unleash your creativity and join our Gingerbread House Contest, a festive fundraiser supporting our local library! Bedford Public Library challenges you to design and create the most festive, fun, or fantastical gingerbread house you can imagine. This is your chance to shine and compete for the title of Best Gingerbread House in one of four categories: Youth (17 & under), Adults/Family, Business, and Nonprofit.

How It Works:

- Free to Enter: Sign up to participate and submit your gingerbread creation by November 30.

- Voting: From November 30 - December 14, all entries will be on display for the community to admire. Visitors can cast their votes by purchasing tickets, with each vote counting toward the best house in each category:

$1 = 1 ticket/vote

$5 = 6 tickets/votes

$20 = 25 tickets/votes

- Your Vote Matters: Every ticket purchase helps fund essential library programs, services, and community outreach, ensuring that we can continue offering free resources, events, and a welcoming space for all.

How to Sign Up:

- Sign Up Online - When signing up online, simply tell us which category you will be competing in (Youth, Adults/Family, Business, or Nonprofit). If you’re entering as a business or group, you can sign up under your business name or group name.

- Sign Up In Person - Drop by the library to sign up in person! Our staff will be happy to assist you with your registration, help you select a category, and answer any questions you may have.

Construction Guidelines:

- All visible components must be edible. This includes walls, roof, decorations, and landscaping.

- The base may be non-edible (e.g. cardboard or wood), but it must be fully covered by edible materials.

- No kits allowed. Entries must be homemade and original.

- Maximum dimensions: size limit 18x18x18.

- All entries must be family-friendly and include a name card.

Remember, the deadline for all entries is November 30, so be sure to sign up early and start building your masterpiece! We can’t wait to see what you come up with.

Mark Your Calendars! Voting will take place between November 30 - December 14, and winners will be announced on our social media.

Join us for a fun, festive, and impactful event this holiday season and help us build a brighter future for the library and our community!