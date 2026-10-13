Harmony's Hallowganza

ABOUT HALLOWGANZA

Get ready for a spooky new twist on a neighborhood tradition! We are thrilled to announce Hallowganza, our newly rebranded fall festival. We have transformed our classic annual Extravaganza, into the ultimate family-friendly Halloween celebration. Bring the whole family for an afternoon filled with carnival games, pumpkin painting, and treats, with a spooky flair!

Join us on Saturday, October 24th, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Harmony! Entry is $5 a person and is open to the community.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Entry is $5 a person and includes 6 activity tickets. You can use these tickets to participate in a variety of activities and scares. Please note that different activities require a varying number of tickets to play. Extra tickets will be available to purchase at the welcome/ticket booth for $1/ticket!

Here is a sneak peak at some of the family-friendly activities available:

Pumpkin Painting

Treasure-Haunt

Scary Stories

& more!

All proceeds go to Harmony School! Join us for a fang-tastic time!

QUESTIONS?

If you have any questions, contact us at info@harmonyschool.org or 812.334.8349