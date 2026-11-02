Health and Wellness Book Club
Health and Wellness Book Club
A health and wellness book club that explores how we can improve our health and that of the Bloomington community at the same time, presented by the BloomingZone Initiative. There will be no book discussed in November 2026. Just enjoy each other's company as we approach the holiday season!
Morgenstern Books
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall RdBloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com