Heifer Market on the lawn at First Presbyterian Church

All are welcome! Look for the tent and listen for the sounds of farm animals at the corner of 6th & Lincoln Streets in downtown Bloomington on Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 11:30 to 12:30 pm. Members and friends of First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. 6th Street, will be ready to greet you outside on the front lawn.

Visitors are welcome to simply stop by to see the farm animals brought in by local farmers. The event will be outside and easy to visit, especially with free street parking on Sundays! There will be a welcome table with free coffee and colorful holiday cards for visitors who choose to contribute to Heifer International in honor of someone else.

Heifer International is a global non-profit ecumenical organization working to alleviate hunger and poverty by providing animals, as well as bees, tree seedlings, and more, to families in need around the world. The recipient families receive training in animal care and environmentally sound farming methods, and share that expertise with others in their communities. This will be the 38th year that First Presbyterian Church has hosted a Heifer Market.

Please come visit the market! Find out why the friends and members of First Presbyterian Church get so excited about connecting with local farmers and bringing live animals to represent the amazing gifts that can help families in need around the world.