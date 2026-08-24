Constellation Stage & Screen presents “Heist” on stage September 3-20 at the Waldron Auditorium.

A band of criminals, torn apart by suspicion and betrayal, reunites for one last job. The target: a multi-million dollar ruby owned by an international jewel thief. When the plan goes sideways, they slowly realize that when stealing from a thief, there are no rules. Inspired by caper films like Ocean’s Eleven, The Italian Job, and The Sting, this high-stakes thriller is packed with double-crosses, disguises, and daring escapes.

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/mainstage/heist/

