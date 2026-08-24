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Heist

Heist

Constellation Stage & Screen presents “Heist” on stage September 3-20 at the Waldron Auditorium.

A band of criminals, torn apart by suspicion and betrayal, reunites for one last job. The target: a multi-million dollar ruby owned by an international jewel thief. When the plan goes sideways, they slowly realize that when stealing from a thief, there are no rules. Inspired by caper films like Ocean’s Eleven, The Italian Job, and The Sting, this high-stakes thriller is packed with double-crosses, disguises, and daring escapes.

See Constellation’s website for more information, including a detailed performance schedule. Learn more and find tickets at https://seeconstellation.org/mainstage/heist/

Waldron Auditorium
Prices Vary
09:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Constellation Stage + Screen
SeeConstellation.org
Waldron Auditorium
122 S Walnut St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
8123369300
info@seeconstellation.org
SeeConstellation.org