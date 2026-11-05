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Hope for the Holidays

Hope for the Holidays

A Holiday Tradition with a Purpose!
Hope for the Holidays tree festival
November 17–19, 2026
4:00–7:00 PM daily
Switchyard Park Pavilion
Free to attend and open to the public
Presented by IU Credit Union

The holiday season is a time for traditions, family, and coming together as a community. Hope for the Holidays is a Bloomington tradition that brings the magic of the season to life while helping fulfill the mission of New Hope for Families: In our community, no child will sleep outside. Not tonight. Not ever.

More than 50 unique and charming holiday trees will be on display, decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups and families. The festival is free festive fun for the whole family. For more information, visit https://www.newhopeforfamilies.org/holidays

Every child deserves a safe place to sleep. Every family deserves a home for the holidays. Join us to celebrate Hope for the Holidays!

Switchyard Park Pavilion
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hope for Families
812-334-9840 option 3
hope4theholidays@newhope4families.org
https://www.newhope4families.org/hope4theholidays
Switchyard Park Pavilion
1601 S. Rogers St.
Bloomington, Indiana 47403