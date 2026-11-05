A Holiday Tradition with a Purpose!

Hope for the Holidays tree festival

November 17–19, 2026

4:00–7:00 PM daily

Switchyard Park Pavilion

Free to attend and open to the public

Presented by IU Credit Union

The holiday season is a time for traditions, family, and coming together as a community. Hope for the Holidays is a Bloomington tradition that brings the magic of the season to life while helping fulfill the mission of New Hope for Families: In our community, no child will sleep outside. Not tonight. Not ever.

More than 50 unique and charming holiday trees will be on display, decorated by local businesses, organizations, groups and families. The festival is free festive fun for the whole family. For more information, visit https://www.newhopeforfamilies.org/holidays

Every child deserves a safe place to sleep. Every family deserves a home for the holidays. Join us to celebrate Hope for the Holidays!