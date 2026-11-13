Explore reptiles, exotic animals, feeders, supplies, oddities and gifts at the Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo. All ages welcome, with hourly giveaways. Sunday, November 15, 2026, 10 AM to 4 PM Eastern, at 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy, Clarksville, IN 47129, in the former Toys R Us building. Admission is $5 per person at the door. Cash preferred; Cash App, Venmo and PayPal accepted. Parking is free and separate from admission. The next expo is December 13, 2026, at the same location and hours. Details: https://www.irbexpo.com/calendar