Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo
Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo
Explore reptiles, exotic animals, feeders, supplies, oddities and gifts at the Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo. All ages welcome, with hourly giveaways. Sunday, December 13, 2026, 10 AM to 4 PM Eastern, at 951 E. Lewis & Clark Pkwy, Clarksville, IN 47129, in the former Toys R Us building. Admission is $5 per person at the door. Cash preferred; Cash App, Venmo and PayPal accepted. Parking is free and separate from admission. Details: https://www.irbexpo.com/calendar
Former Toys R Us building
$5 per person
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Indiana Reptile Breeders Expo
937-313-2436
irbexpo@gmail.com
Former Toys R Us building
951 E. Lewis & Clark PkwyClarksville, Indiana 47129