IU History Department Presents: 39th Annual McNutt Lecture

Join the IUB Department of History on Thursday, October 15, 2026 for its 39th annual Paul V. McNutt Lecture with Pulitzer Prize winning author and Professor of History at Vanderbilt University Jefferson Cowie.

During this lecture, Professor Cowie will reveal how American freedom has often meant not just liberty for all, but the power to resist federal efforts that threaten entrenched racial and political control—a struggle that traces from the past to the Trump era. Professor Cowie will participate in a moderated Q&A session following his presentation.

