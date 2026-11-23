Marking the fifth production in the Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS series, guest vocalists Kate Kortum and David Marino will debut arrangements of tunes from Broadway’s most beloved productions including Hamilton,Wicked, South Pacific, West Side Story, and more! For a monthly sustaining donation of $20, WFIU will send you and a guest to see Jazz at the Lincoln Center Presents: World on a String: The Swinging Songs of Broadway on Wednesday, February 24th at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington.