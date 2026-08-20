Joe Bonamassa

As the legendary blues rock performer who has played over 3000 shows across the country and earned multiple Grammy nominations, Bonamassa continues to push the limits of the blues rock genre. Join WTIU with a monthly donation of $20 and we will send you two tickets to the show on Monday, February 15th at 8pm at the historic Murat Theatre in downtown Indianapolis. Up that monthly sustaining support to $25 and enjoy the ultimate Bonamassa fan experience! Not only will we send you two tickets to the show, but we will also include two passes to a sound check experience before the show. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the tour, hear Joe and the band rehearse for the night's show, and receive an autographed photo!

