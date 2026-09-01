JSoM Performing Arts Career Fair

Join us for the first annual performing arts career fair at IU-Bloomington!

Whether you’re in the first year of your degree or getting ready to graduate, the first annual JSOM Career Fair is a great opportunity for students of all disciplines at Jacobs to connect with regional employers, learn about career paths in performing arts, and explore internships and job opportunities. The focus of this fair will be employers interested in attracting professionals with skills and experience in performance and applied teaching in music, dance, and theatre. Watch your IU inbox for information on how to prepare for the fair, and schedule an appointment with a career advisor to make sure your resumé is fair-ready!