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Larks, Loons, and Lorikeets at the Lilly: An Ornithology Pop-Up Exhibition

Larks, Loons, and Lorikeets at the Lilly: An Ornithology Pop-Up Exhibition

Join us at IU Libraries Lilly Library on Tuesday, October 20 from 2–4pm for Larks, Loons, and Lorikeets at the Lilly: An Ornithology Pop-Up Exhibition in partnership with the Sassafras Audubon Society of Indiana!

Whether locally or globally, birds are a critical part of Earth’s ecosystems. This event is a celebration of birds as they appear in historical books and manuscripts.

Visitors can page through the Lilly Library’s dazzling collection of ornithology materials and learn how to get more involved in local bird conservation efforts. Visitors will have a chance to get up close and personal with one of the great treasures of the Lilly Library—the Double Elephant Folio edition of John James Audubon’s Birds of America, featuring life-sized, hand-colored engravings of Audubon’s captivating ornithological studies. Indiana University’s own Audubon expert, Dr. Christoph Irmscher, will be present to talk about his research and writings on Audubon and natural history.

Larks, Loons, and Lorikeets at the Lilly: An Ornithology Pop-Up Exhibition is free and open to bird nerds of all ages.

Lilly Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lilly Library
812-855-2452
liblilly@iu.edu
https://libraries.indiana.edu/lilly-library
Lilly Library
1200 E. 7th Street
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana 47405-3907
8128552452
liblilly@iu.edu
https://events.iu.edu/bloomington/event/garrett-scott