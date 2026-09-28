Take a step back to life in Indiana in the late 1880’s at the annual Log Cabin Day Festival at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge in Seymour. The day’s free events at the historic Myers Cabin include live music by the Squirrel Butter Band, historic storytelling, pioneer demonstrations, the Chore-Corral where kids learn chores from yesteryear and a free ham and bean lunch with homemade cornbread. It will also be a beautiful fall day to explore the Refuge’s historic hiking trails, birding, Visitor Center and Nature Gift Shop. The Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge is located on Highway 50 just 3 miles east of Seymour. For more information visit the website muscatatuck.org.