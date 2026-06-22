Lux Occulta: A Grimoire of Infrared Landscapes

Some light is invisible to the human eye. Lux Occulta (Latin for "hidden light") is my new exhibition of infrared landscape photography that captures it; familiar places like the Tetons, Yosemite, and Glacier appear rendered in light no eye can see. Foliage glows, skies go dark, and the ordinary world turns dreamlike. This body of work has been a complete synthesis of my training in science as a PhD student in Biology here at IU and my lifelong interest in the outdoors and our natural world-- please join me in seeing what lies beyond the veil of our sight.