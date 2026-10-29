"Margaret Bourke-White & Sunil Janah: A Photographic Collaboration" brings into conversation two of the most important photographers of modern India, Sunil Janah (1918–2012) and Margaret Bourke-White (1904–1971), whose lives and photographic practices intersected during India’s transition to independence. Drawing on photographs from across their careers, the works document the drama of Partition, the tragedy of famine, the dignity of labor, and the story of India’s march to Independence and modernity.

Accompanied by historical texts and related print ephemera, the exhibition demonstrates the deeply collaborative and transnational character of mid-twentieth-century documentary photography.

Margaret Bourke-White & Sunil Janah: A Photographic Collaboration is curated by Dr. Alex Lichtenstein, Ruth N. Halls Professor of History and American Studies and Director of the College of Arts and Humanities Institute at Indiana University. The exhibition is sponsored by Dhar India Studies Program, Department of History, the Center for Documentary Research and Practice, IUB Arts & Humanities Council, the McCalla Center, and IU’s Office of the Vice President of International Affairs.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.

