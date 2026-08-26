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Mayor Thomson's Traveling Office Hours - September 2026

Mayor Thomson's Traveling Office Hours - September 2026

Why attend?

To best serve our community, we need to stay connected to it. This means prioritizing listening to the people of Bloomington and understanding their needs. These Traveling Office Hours provide a relaxed and personal environment for residents to interact with Mayor Thomson. Ask questions, receive updates on local initiatives, and share any feedback you may have.

Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals to ensure everyone has an opportunity to connect.

Please note: If you've already connected with Mayor Thomson during Traveling Office Hours, please refrain from registering at this time to provide others with the opportunity.

Monroe County Public Library - Downtown Branch, Auditorium
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Monroe County Public Library - Downtown Branch, Auditorium
303 E. Kirkwood
Bloomington, Indiana 47408