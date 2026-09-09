Monroe County YMCA Trunk or Treat

Join us for Trunk or Treat, an evening of Halloween-themed fun, at our Southeast Y. Dress in your best costumes and get ready to collect Halloween treats from vehicle to vehicle! All are welcome to attend this free community event! You don't need to register to attend as a trunk-or-treater. The rain date is Friday, October 30.

Do you love decorating and greeting trick-or-treaters? Join us as a trunk! To reserve your spot as a parked car for trunk-or-treating, please register. You may register as many vehicles as you would like! We will set up vehicles in the parking lot near the soccer field. There will also be a "Best Decorated Vehicle" contest for the crowd's favorite. Please provide your own candy or non-candy option. Companies are welcome to bring advertising materials. To register as a vehicle, please go here:https://monroe.recliquecore.com/programs/30000046/family-events/#division_5000247. Vehicles can start setting up at 5:00 pm.