National Drive Electric Month at Community Farmer's Market & A Fair of the Arts

At the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market, we’re excited to welcome neighbors, families, and curious visitors to stop by and learn more about the growing world of electric transportation. Our booth will be hosted by the newly reformed Hoosier Electric Vehicle Association in Bloomington, reconnecting EV owners, supporters, and anyone interested in cleaner, quieter ways to get around our community. The market takes place at Showers Common next to City Hall, a familiar gathering place where Bloomington comes together every week to shop, talk, and share ideas. And don't forget, A Fair of the Arts is also happening.

We’ll have friendly, straightforward information about electric vehicles, hybrids, electric bikes, and the practical benefits of making transportation more efficient and more sustainable. Whether you’re already driving electric, thinking about your next vehicle, or just curious about how EVs fit into everyday life in Bloomington, we’d love for you to stop by, ask questions, and join the conversation. If we have an electric bike on hand, it will be a great way to see another side of local electric mobility up close.

Our goal is not just to share information, but to build a community around transportation choices that work better for people, neighborhoods, and the future of Bloomington. Come meet local EV enthusiasts, learn from real-world experiences, and discover how electric transportation can fit into daily life, whether that means driving, biking, or simply exploring new options.