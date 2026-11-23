One of the nation’s most distinguished ensembles, the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) returns to IU Auditorium for the first time in nearly seven decades. The internationally celebrated orchestra performs more than 150 concerts annually and is heard by audiences across the country through high-profile broadcasts and national events. For a monthly sustaining donation of $20, WFIU will send you and a guest to see The National Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, April 22nd at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington.