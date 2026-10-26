November Bloomington Stationery Club Meet-up

Join us for a cozy fall Stationery Club meet-up on November 19th at the Monroe County Public Library Downtown branch! Come hang out with fellow stationery fans and bring your favorite items to share or work on. Junk journals, letter writing, planners, etc!

We will be meeting in room 1C from 5-6:45 pm and light refreshments will be provided. Also, don’t forget to bring stationery items to swap and share with others!