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November Bloomington Stationery Club Meet-up

November Bloomington Stationery Club Meet-up

Join us for a cozy fall Stationery Club meet-up on November 19th at the Monroe County Public Library Downtown branch! Come hang out with fellow stationery fans and bring your favorite items to share or work on. Junk journals, letter writing, planners, etc!

We will be meeting in room 1C from 5-6:45 pm and light refreshments will be provided. Also, don’t forget to bring stationery items to swap and share with others!

Monroe County Public Library - Downtown Branch, Meeting Room 1C
05:00 PM - 06:45 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

IU Arts and Humanities Council

Artist Group Info

https://events.iu.edu/artsandhumanitiesiub/event/2463739-bloomington-stationery-club-meet-up
Monroe County Public Library - Downtown Branch, Meeting Room 1C
303 E. Kirkwood
Bloomington, Indiana 47408