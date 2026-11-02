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November Gallery Walk Reception + Artist Talk | Elliot Ross | A Question of Balance

November Gallery Walk Reception + Artist Talk | Elliot Ross | A Question of Balance

A Question of Balance looks at two different communities in Utah, the Navajo
Nation and Washington County, and examines their relationship to water resources.
As the American Southwest endures the worst drought in 1,200 years, photographer
Elliot Ross tells the story of a limited water supply, inequitably divided. A Question
of Balance is an expansive research project translated into compelling photographs.
Ross works to help us grasp the enormity of this issue on a deeper human level.

Pictura Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Pictura Gallery
8123360000
info@thefar.org
www.thefar.org

Artist Group Info

Elliot Ross
info@thefar.org
https://elliotstudio.com/
Pictura Gallery
202 S Rogers Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
812-336-0000
info@thefar.org
www.thefar.org