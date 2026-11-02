November Gallery Walk Reception + Artist Talk | Elliot Ross | A Question of Balance
November Gallery Walk Reception + Artist Talk | Elliot Ross | A Question of Balance
A Question of Balance looks at two different communities in Utah, the Navajo
Nation and Washington County, and examines their relationship to water resources.
As the American Southwest endures the worst drought in 1,200 years, photographer
Elliot Ross tells the story of a limited water supply, inequitably divided. A Question
of Balance is an expansive research project translated into compelling photographs.
Ross works to help us grasp the enormity of this issue on a deeper human level.
Pictura Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Pictura Gallery
8123360000
info@thefar.org
Artist Group Info
Elliot Ross
info@thefar.org
Pictura Gallery
202 S Rogers StreetBloomington, Indiana 47404
812-336-0000
info@thefar.org