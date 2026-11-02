November Gallery Walk Reception + Artist Talk | Elliot Ross | A Question of Balance

A Question of Balance looks at two different communities in Utah, the Navajo

Nation and Washington County, and examines their relationship to water resources.

As the American Southwest endures the worst drought in 1,200 years, photographer

Elliot Ross tells the story of a limited water supply, inequitably divided. A Question

of Balance is an expansive research project translated into compelling photographs.

Ross works to help us grasp the enormity of this issue on a deeper human level.