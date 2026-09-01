OECD Workshop: Networking Strategies for Performing Artists

Join OECD career advisors and a panel of Jacobs faculty members for an interactive workshop on developing your professional network—with snacks provided!

We’ll kick off with a panel Q&A featuring Jacobs faculty members sharing their practical tips for building and maintaining professional connections. The second half of the workshop will feature more concrete strategies and time to practice with other attendees. Come ready to participate, connect, and leave with tools you can use right away! Note: We highly recommend attending this event if you plan to attend the upcoming Performing Arts Career Fair.