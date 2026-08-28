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Paint Bloomington

Paint Bloomington

WHAT: Fifth Annual Bloomington Paint Out.

WHEN: Saturday, October 3, 2022. RAIN OR SHINE.

WHERE: Woodlawn Pavilion in Bryan Park (Next to the swimming pool).

CLASSES will be at the Pavilion from 10:00-2:00 for youth and teens.

DEMONSTRATIONS: Various artists will be giving demonstrations throughout the day, and there will be opportunities to paint with them.

NO REGISTRATION FEE: Free. No advance registration required.

HOW: Artists will be able to paint anywhere in Bloomington. The event is open to professional and emerging artists of all ages and skill levels to create original artwork of any subject in any medium.

HOSTED BY: Arts Alliance of Greater Bloomington. Bloomington Watercolor Society, Upland Plein Air Painters , The Portrait Group and Artists for Climate Awareness

Bryan Park
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Paint Bloomington
914-714-0182
paintbloomington@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/PaintBloomington

Artist Group Info

Babette Ballinger
paintbloomington@gmail.com
Bryan Park
Woodlawn Pavilion
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
paintbloomington@gmail.com