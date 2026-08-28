Paint Bloomington

WHAT: Fifth Annual Bloomington Paint Out.

WHEN: Saturday, October 3, 2022. RAIN OR SHINE.

WHERE: Woodlawn Pavilion in Bryan Park (Next to the swimming pool).

CLASSES will be at the Pavilion from 10:00-2:00 for youth and teens.

DEMONSTRATIONS: Various artists will be giving demonstrations throughout the day, and there will be opportunities to paint with them.

NO REGISTRATION FEE: Free. No advance registration required.

HOW: Artists will be able to paint anywhere in Bloomington. The event is open to professional and emerging artists of all ages and skill levels to create original artwork of any subject in any medium.

HOSTED BY: Arts Alliance of Greater Bloomington. Bloomington Watercolor Society, Upland Plein Air Painters , The Portrait Group and Artists for Climate Awareness

