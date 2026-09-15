Mark your calendars! Join us for PALS' Homecoming Open House on Saturday, Oct. 3 from Noon–3 p.m.

See our newly renovated Center for Wellness & Learning firsthand, greet our horses, enjoy eats from partnering food trucks (Pili Party Taco and PappyShack), learn about PALS' programming, and bring your whole family for kids’ activities and fun with our team and herd.

We can’t wait to welcome you home.