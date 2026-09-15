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PALS Homecoming Open House

PALS Homecoming Open House

Mark your calendars! Join us for PALS' Homecoming Open House on Saturday, Oct. 3 from Noon–3 p.m.

See our newly renovated Center for Wellness & Learning firsthand, greet our horses, enjoy eats from partnering food trucks (Pili Party Taco and PappyShack), learn about PALS' programming, and bring your whole family for kids’ activities and fun with our team and herd.

We can’t wait to welcome you home.

People and Animal Learning Services (PALS)
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

People and Animal Learning Services
812-336-2798
ride@palstherapy.org
https://palstherapy.org/

Artist Group Info

cmmorrison@palsindiana.org
People and Animal Learning Services (PALS)
7644 W Elwren Rd.
Bloomington, Indiana 47403
812-336-2798
ride@palstherapy.org
https://palstherapy.org/