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Pythagorean Theorem Day

Pythagorean Theorem Day

Blow your mind at WonderLab this Pythagorean Theorem Day! Explore hands-on triangle challenges, math-inspired art, and puzzles throughout the museum, and discover how one ancient theorem still shows up everywhere — from architecture to nature to the numbers on today's calendar.

Fun Fact: Pythagoras was kind of a radical dude in his day — he ran a secret society of math-obsessed mystics, believed numbers held the key to the universe, and mixed geometry with music, philosophy, and a little bit of showmanship. For Pythagoras, math was mind-blowing.

Embrace the endless creativity of mathematics. Join us at WonderLab for Pythagorean Theorem Day — a once-in-a-lifetime date when the calendar does the math for you: 10-24-26 means 10² + 24² = 26².

Wonderlab
0-14.50
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
Wonderlab
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
https://wonderlab.org/