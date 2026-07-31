Blow your mind at WonderLab this Pythagorean Theorem Day! Explore hands-on triangle challenges, math-inspired art, and puzzles throughout the museum, and discover how one ancient theorem still shows up everywhere — from architecture to nature to the numbers on today's calendar.

Fun Fact: Pythagoras was kind of a radical dude in his day — he ran a secret society of math-obsessed mystics, believed numbers held the key to the universe, and mixed geometry with music, philosophy, and a little bit of showmanship. For Pythagoras, math was mind-blowing.

Embrace the endless creativity of mathematics. Join us at WonderLab for Pythagorean Theorem Day — a once-in-a-lifetime date when the calendar does the math for you: 10-24-26 means 10² + 24² = 26².