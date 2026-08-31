“Reflections of the Civil War; The Life of William Henry Harrison Polhamus”
“Reflections of the Civil War; The Life of William Henry Harrison Polhamus”
“Reflections of the Civil War; The Life of William Henry Harrison Polhamus” will be presented by Dr. Fred E. Leicky on Tuesday, September 15 at the Monroe County History Center, 202 E 6th St, Bloomington. The program begins at 7 pm following a social hour with light refreshments at 6:30 pm.
Leicky, the great grandson of Polhamus, shares information about this Civil War soldier, imprisoned at Libby Prison, whose writings were a blend of memoir and poetic reflection, and was active with the Soldiers Relief Commission and the Grand Army of the Republic. The public is invited.
Monroe County Civil War Roundtable
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Monroe County Civil War Roundtable
8123900530
kevittmark@gmail.com
Monroe County Civil War Roundtable
MCHC, 202 E 6th St, BloomingtonBloomington, Indiana
(812) 332-2517
kevittmark@gmail.com