“Reflections of the Civil War; The Life of William Henry Harrison Polhamus” will be presented by Dr. Fred E. Leicky on Tuesday, September 15 at the Monroe County History Center, 202 E 6th St, Bloomington. The program begins at 7 pm following a social hour with light refreshments at 6:30 pm.

Leicky, the great grandson of Polhamus, shares information about this Civil War soldier, imprisoned at Libby Prison, whose writings were a blend of memoir and poetic reflection, and was active with the Soldiers Relief Commission and the Grand Army of the Republic. The public is invited.

