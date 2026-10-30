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Release Day Hang Out: Louise Penny’s MISS WOLCOTT’S GHOST

Release Day Hang Out: Louise Penny’s MISS WOLCOTT’S GHOST

Spend an evening with us to celebrate the release of Louise Penny's new book, MISS WOLCOTT'S GHOST with lots of fun activities! We'll have fun doing Three Pines games and trivia with exclusive prizes and gifts! Enjoy café specials inspired by the world of Louise Penny! Watch a special video message from author Louise Penny!

Morgenstern Books
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/