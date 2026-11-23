An ensemble of stellar vocalists and instrumentalists come together to share the iconic music of RENT like never before. This symphonic take on the Jonathan Larson’s beloved musical includes the full score of the show, including favorites like “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.” Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. For a monthly sustaining donation of $20, WFIU will send you and a guest to see Jazz at the Lincoln Center Presents: World on a String: The Swinging Songs of Broadway on Thursday, March 25th at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington.