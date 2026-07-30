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Saturday Story Hour with Jennifer Moorman at Morgenstern Books

Saturday Story Hour with Jennifer Moorman at Morgenstern Books

Join us for our weekly Saturday Story Hour in the children's department, always free and open to all.
On Saturday, August 22, we will have a very special guest for our Saturday Story Hour! Author Jennifer Moorman will share her new picture book Willa and the Way Home, lead a group activity, and sign copies of the book, the first in a new series called Adventures with Willa the Wonder Pup.
No registration required.

Morgenstern Books
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/