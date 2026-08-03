Science and Nature Cafe: Conservation of the Cerulean Warbler

Join MacKenzie on Thursday, August 06 at 6pm for our LAST Science and Nature Cafe program! Edward Oehlman from the American Bird Conservancy will share insights into the Southern Indiana Cerulean Warbler BirdScape, a collaborative conservation initiative involving experts from more than two dozen organizations across the Americas. Learn how this partnership works to protect and manage habitat for the cerulean warbler. For ages 18 and up; registration required.