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Science of Art: Glass Working

Science of Art: Glass Working

WonderLab is teaming up with the Bloomington Creative Glass Center for Science of Art: Glass Working — and things are about to get hot.

Glass has a secret double life: it cuts, melts, and moves in ways that seem almost magical (spoiler: it's all science). Get hands-on with activities for all ages — try your hand at glass fusing, create a mosaic to take home, or discover the surprising, sweet-toothed properties glass shares with sugar.

Wonderlab
0-10
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
Wonderlab
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
https://wonderlab.org/