Science of Art: Glass Working
Science of Art: Glass Working
WonderLab is teaming up with the Bloomington Creative Glass Center for Science of Art: Glass Working — and things are about to get hot.
Glass has a secret double life: it cuts, melts, and moves in ways that seem almost magical (spoiler: it's all science). Get hands-on with activities for all ages — try your hand at glass fusing, create a mosaic to take home, or discover the surprising, sweet-toothed properties glass shares with sugar.
Wonderlab
0-10
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org