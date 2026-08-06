WonderLab is teaming up with the Bloomington Creative Glass Center for Science of Art: Glass Working — and things are about to get hot.

Glass has a secret double life: it cuts, melts, and moves in ways that seem almost magical (spoiler: it's all science). Get hands-on with activities for all ages — try your hand at glass fusing, create a mosaic to take home, or discover the surprising, sweet-toothed properties glass shares with sugar.

