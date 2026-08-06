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Science of Art: Stitched & Salvaged with Discardia

Science of Art: Stitched & Salvaged with Discardia

WonderLab's Science of Art series is teaming up with Discardia, a project of the Center for Sustainable Living, for something a little different: Science of Art: Stitched & Salvaged.
Turns out mending is basically a science experiment in disguise. Drop in and get hands-on with the math, materials, and hidden creativity behind fixing what's torn, worn, or written off too soon — and discover how a needle and thread can be surprisingly powerful tools for building a more sustainable world.

Wonderlab
0-10
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
Wonderlab
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
https://wonderlab.org/