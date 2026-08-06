Science of Art: Stitched & Salvaged with Discardia

WonderLab's Science of Art series is teaming up with Discardia, a project of the Center for Sustainable Living, for something a little different: Science of Art: Stitched & Salvaged.

Turns out mending is basically a science experiment in disguise. Drop in and get hands-on with the math, materials, and hidden creativity behind fixing what's torn, worn, or written off too soon — and discover how a needle and thread can be surprisingly powerful tools for building a more sustainable world.