Science of Art: Stitched & Salvaged with Discardia
Science of Art: Stitched & Salvaged with Discardia
WonderLab's Science of Art series is teaming up with Discardia, a project of the Center for Sustainable Living, for something a little different: Science of Art: Stitched & Salvaged.
Turns out mending is basically a science experiment in disguise. Drop in and get hands-on with the math, materials, and hidden creativity behind fixing what's torn, worn, or written off too soon — and discover how a needle and thread can be surprisingly powerful tools for building a more sustainable world.
Wonderlab
0-10
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org