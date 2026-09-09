Sounds of Indiana Barbershop Chorus Guest Night
Sounds of Indiana Barbershop Chorus Guest Night
Come sing with us! Sounds of Indiana, Barbershop chorus is having a guest night. 7 PM September 16 2026 at First United Church in Bloomington. All parts are welcome – Bass, baritone, lead and tenor. Questions call Mike at 812-345-8110.
michael witt
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sounds of Indiana
8123458110
soundsofindiana@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
michael witt
mawitt@bluemarble.net
michael witt
2402 E 3rd StBloomington, Indiana 47401
8123458110
mawitt@bluemarble.net