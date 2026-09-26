St. John the Apostle Catholic Church - HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church - HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW
Handmade ONLY crafts from over 35 crafters/artisans from the surrounding counties. Bake sale, Door Prizes, Lunch served 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Free Admission. Handicap accessible.
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
8128761974
nothingfancyceramics@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
nothingfancyceramics@gmail.com
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
4607 W. ST Rd. 46Bloomington, Indiana 47404
8128761974
nothingfancyceramics@gmail.com