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St. John the Apostle Catholic Church - HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW

St. John the Apostle Catholic Church - HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW

Handmade ONLY crafts from over 35 crafters/artisans from the surrounding counties. Bake sale, Door Prizes, Lunch served 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Free Admission. Handicap accessible.

St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
8128761974
nothingfancyceramics@gmail.com
sjabloomington.org

Artist Group Info

nothingfancyceramics@gmail.com
Nothing Fancy Ceramics &amp; Crafts Studio
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
4607 W. ST Rd. 46
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
8128761974
nothingfancyceramics@gmail.com
sjabloomington.org