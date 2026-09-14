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Stone Belt Community Karaoke

Stone Belt Community Karaoke

Join Stone Belt for an evening of song, celebration and community inclusion! Stone Belt invites the public to a fun karaoke night at Fowler Pumpkin Patch on Friday October Second from six to eight pm. Come enjoy music, support adults with disabilities and enjoy the autumn season. For full details visit the events page on Facebook.

Fowler Pumpkin Patch
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Stone Belt Arc.
8129471253
bsiniard@stonebelt.org
www.stonebelt.org
Fowler Pumpkin Patch
5060 N. Greene County Line, Bloomington IN 47403
Bloomington, Indiana 47403
8126064153
marylandridgemanager@gmail.com
www.fowlerpumpkinpatch.com