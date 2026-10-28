Stone Belt's Pancake Breakfast, Silent Auction, & Holiday Art Sale

Stop by Stone Belt on December 11th for a plate full of pancakes, tons of community cheer, and the opportunity to purchase (or win!) meaningful holiday gifts!

Shop the Holiday Art Sale for a wide selection of beautiful artwork, calendars, note cards, and more – all created by talented Stone Belt artists! 100% of artwork sale proceeds go directly to the artist.

Make yourself a plate at the Pancake Breakfast! Stone Belt clients and volunteers will be flipping pancakes all morning, and will have coffee, hot cocoa and more available to go alongside! Spend time with family and friends, enjoy breakfast, and hear holiday hits performed by the All Abilities Choir.

And this year our Silent Auction kicks off on Friday, December 4th, and closes the day of the Pancake Breakfast, Friday, December 11th at 6:00 pm! Place your bids online throughout the week, or bid in person at the breakfast. The auction features an array of exciting goods from local businesses and restaurants, travel deals, one-of-a-kind experiences, and more! Don't miss your chance to win holiday deals!