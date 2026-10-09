Whether you love written word or spoken word, Storytelling at the Museum is the program for you! Join the IUMAA as we celebrate an age-old tradition.

This program has a little bit of everything for booklovers and storytellers!

Take home a custom typewriter poem from the Bloomington Writer’s Guild or try your hand at typing one yourself!

Feeling inspired by poetry? Create a tiny keepsake with our picture frame poetry craft!

Make a book nook to liven up your bookshelves and decorate a bookplate to add to your favorite novel.

Interested in the ancient art of writing and storytelling? Make your own cuneiform tablet out of clay!

Snack on some gourmet cookies and pies while getting your creativity flowing.

This program is free and open to all, with Museum galleries remaining open for the entirety of the event to give a special, after-hours view of the exhibitions.