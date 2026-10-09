© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Storytelling at the Museum

Storytelling at the Museum

Whether you love written word or spoken word, Storytelling at the Museum is the program for you! Join the IUMAA as we celebrate an age-old tradition.

This program has a little bit of everything for booklovers and storytellers!

Take home a custom typewriter poem from the Bloomington Writer’s Guild or try your hand at typing one yourself!
Feeling inspired by poetry? Create a tiny keepsake with our picture frame poetry craft!

Make a book nook to liven up your bookshelves and decorate a bookplate to add to your favorite novel.

Interested in the ancient art of writing and storytelling? Make your own cuneiform tablet out of clay!

Snack on some gourmet cookies and pies while getting your creativity flowing.

This program is free and open to all, with Museum galleries remaining open for the entirety of the event to give a special, after-hours view of the exhibitions.

Indiana University Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

placayoc@iu.edu
Indiana University Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology
416 N Indiana Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47408
(812) 855-6873
iumaa@iu.edu
https://iumaa.iu.edu/