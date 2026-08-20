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Straight No Chaser

Straight No Chaser

The holiday season is not complete without the return of a cappella sensations Straight No Chaser—born right here at Indiana University. The group has become synonymous with the sound of the holidays, delivering crowd-pleasing arrangements with humor, heart, and flawless harmonies. This year’s performance will be part of their all-new nationwide “Making Spirits Bright” tour. Join WTIU as a sustaining member at $20 a month and request two tickets to your choice of performances: Thursday, December 10th at 7:30pm at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington, or Sunday, December 20th at 8pm at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis.

Old National Centre
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Old National Centre
502 N New Jersey St
Indianapolis, Indiana 46204
317-231-0000
http://www.oldnationalcentre.com