T. Scot Halpin Archive 2026 Open House and Holiday Art Sale

Every year, the T. Scot Halpin Archive opens its doors to the community for its Annual Open House and Holiday Art Sale, being held this year on November 21, 2026. The archive features the work of the late artist and musician, T. Scot Halpin. Throughout his life, Halpin infused his work with positive, intentional, healing energy, creating work that is both upbeat and uplifting. The sale includes holiday gifts starting at $10 and original drawings and paintings for under $100.

As part of the Open House, it is also the tradition of the Archive to invite local non-profit organizations, who have fundraising auctions to stop by the print sale and select a piece for their auction. The Archive is proud of these donations which have gone on to provide support for important local community care organizations and local arts programing.

This year's Open House & Art Sale will feature the work of artist David Ebbinghouse. Along with his fine art prints and silk screened t-shirts will be featured a collection of hand-made ornaments fashioned from recycled materials and found objects. Proceeds from the sale of these ornaments will be donated to Bloomington’s Middleway House.

