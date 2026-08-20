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The Dolly Show

The Dolly Show

Dolly Parton tribute artist Kelly O’Brien presents a dazzling, full-scale theatrical concert with a live band, featuring all of Dolly’s greatest hits from the 1960s to today. Expect powerhouse vocals, laugh-out-loud comedy, rhinestone-studded glamour, and Dolly’s signature warmth in every note. For a monthly sustaining donation of $15, WTIU will send you and a guest to see “The Dolly Show” live! Friday, October 23rdat 8pm at the Brown County Music Center in beautiful Nashville, Indiana.

Brown County Music Center
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Brown County Music Center
200 Maple Leaf Blvd
Nashville, Indiana 47448