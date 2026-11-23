The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to the Beatles
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute to the Beatles
The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career. For a monthly sustaining donation of $15, WTIU will send you and a guest to see The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, live at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Ind., on Friday, February 19, 2027.
Brown County Music Center
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 19 Feb 2027
Brown County Music Center
200 Maple Leaf BlvdNashville, Indiana 47448