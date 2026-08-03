© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Historic Lincoln Highway: A Discussion with Dan Bortner

The Historic Lincoln Highway: A Discussion with Dan Bortner

Join us at StoneGate Arts & Education Center for an engaging talk about the historic transcontinental route that is the Lincoln Highway! This event is FREE and open to the public and all individuals participating in the Lawrence County Read book club.

StoneGate Arts & Education Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
www.bedlib.org
StoneGate Arts & Education Center
931 15th Street
Bedford, Indiana 47421
https://www.stonegateeducation.com/