The Historic Lincoln Highway: A Discussion with Dan Bortner
The Historic Lincoln Highway: A Discussion with Dan Bortner
Join us at StoneGate Arts & Education Center for an engaging talk about the historic transcontinental route that is the Lincoln Highway! This event is FREE and open to the public and all individuals participating in the Lawrence County Read book club.
StoneGate Arts & Education Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bedford Public Library
812-275-4471
StoneGate Arts & Education Center
931 15th StreetBedford, Indiana 47421