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“The Second Viennese School: Old Music that is still New” | Guest Lecture and Round Table Discussion: Severine Neff (UNC-Chapel Hill, emerita) and Patricia Hall (University of Michigan)

“The Second Viennese School: Old Music that is still New” | Guest Lecture and Round Table Discussion: Severine Neff (UNC-Chapel Hill, emerita) and Patricia Hall (University of Michigan)

Ford-Crawford Hall, Simon Music Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Ford-Crawford Hall, Simon Music Center
200 S. Eagleson Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47405
https://events.iu.edu/musiciub/event/2386283-a-conversation-with-performance-artist-yanna