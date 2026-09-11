“The Second Viennese School: Old Music that is still New” | Guest Lecture and Round Table Discussion: Severine Neff (UNC-Chapel Hill, emerita) and Patricia Hall (University of Michigan)
“The Second Viennese School: Old Music that is still New” | Guest Lecture and Round Table Discussion: Severine Neff (UNC-Chapel Hill, emerita) and Patricia Hall (University of Michigan)
Ford-Crawford Hall, Simon Music Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Ford-Crawford Hall, Simon Music Center
200 S. Eagleson AveBloomington, Indiana 47405