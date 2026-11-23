The Simon and Garfunkel Story
The Simon and Garfunkel Story
The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60’s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance! For a monthly sustaining donation of $20, WTIU will send you and a guest to see The Simon and Garfunkel Story on Friday, April 2nd at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington.
IU Auditorium
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 2 Apr 2027
IU Auditorium
1211 East 7th StreetBloomington, Indiana 47405
812-855-1103
tickets@iu.edu