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The Writers Guild at Bloomington Prose Reading Series: Indiana History

The Writers Guild at Bloomington Prose Reading Series: Indiana History

The Writers Guild will feature Indiana history for their September First Sunday Prose Reading at Juniper Art Gallery. Guest readers Sue Hyatt and Ed Fujawa have both worked on exciting projects in Indianapolis that tell us more about the people and places in our state. Don't miss it!
Open Mike to follow! ﻿Come early for a drink or snack; shop for gifts and art. As always, everyone is welcome!

Juniper Art Gallery
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Juniper Art Gallery
8128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com
Juniper Art Gallery
615 W Kirkwood Ave
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
18128221663
meagan@juniperartgallery.com
https://juniperartgallery.com/pages/events