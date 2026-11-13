Union County Extension Homemaker Holiday Bazaar
Union County Extension Homemaker Holiday Bazaar
The Holiday Bazaar hosted by the Union County Extension Homemakers is back! Join us Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Union County High School! 410 Patriot Blvd, Liberty, IN 47353
❄️ *** Free Admission *** ❄️
This event features 100+ booth spaces with vendors offering creative hand-made items including holiday decorations, baskets, accessories, embellished clothing, jewelry, toys, wooden items, wreaths, delicious desserts, holiday treats, and much more!
✨ ** Door Prizes offered throughout the day ** ✨
Homemade cream chicken sandwiches, soups, sloppy joes, and homemade pies plus Pizza King pizza will be available for purchase! 😋
Collection bins will be at the Bazaar for donations of canned food items to donate to the Union County Community Pantry.