The Holiday Bazaar hosted by the Union County Extension Homemakers is back! Join us Saturday, November 21, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Union County High School! 410 Patriot Blvd, Liberty, IN 47353

❄️ *** Free Admission *** ❄️

This event features 100+ booth spaces with vendors offering creative hand-made items including holiday decorations, baskets, accessories, embellished clothing, jewelry, toys, wooden items, wreaths, delicious desserts, holiday treats, and much more!

✨ ** Door Prizes offered throughout the day ** ✨

Homemade cream chicken sandwiches, soups, sloppy joes, and homemade pies plus Pizza King pizza will be available for purchase! 😋

Collection bins will be at the Bazaar for donations of canned food items to donate to the Union County Community Pantry.